IPL 2025: Disha Patani, Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla Set To Perform At Opening Ceremony

Kolkata: Popular singers Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla, and actor Disha Patani are all set to perform at the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Indian Premier League's official X page shared an update about the performances.

"Get ready for the ultimate vibe check! Global Superstar Karan Aujla is all set to light up the #TATAIPL 18 Opening Ceremony, bringing the fire and setting new trends like never before!"

"Brace yourself for a symphony of magic like never before as the soulful Shreya Ghoshal takes the stage at the #TATAIPL 18 Opening Ceremony! Celebrate 18 glorious years with a voice that has revolutionised melody @shreyaghoshal"

"When it's 18 years of IPL, it calls for a dazzling celebration like never before! Who better than the sensational Disha Patani to set the stage ablaze? Don't miss the electrifying Opening Ceremony of the #TATAIPL 18! @DishPatani"

Eden Gardens will mark both the commencement and the conclusion of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League 2025, by hosting the tournament opener between Defending Champions, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 and the final on May 25.

Eden Gardens, the home ground of KKR will also play host to Qualifier 2 on May 23. Notably, this is the first time in almost a decade, that the IPL will conclude at the iconic Eden Gardens, having done so previously in 2013 and 2015.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 18th edition of the prestigious tournament will commence on March 22, 2025, and the Final will be played on May 25, 2025," IPL said in a statement.

The other two playoff matches, Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be played in Hyderabad, home of 2024 runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad, on May 20 and May 21, respectively.

Overall, IPL 2025 will consist of 74 matches spread over 65 days, including 12 double-headers. The tournament will kick off with a mouth-watering affair between KKR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22.

On the following day (March 23), a double-header action will be on the cards for fans, with SRH taking on Rajasthan Royals in the first match, followed by the IPL's most celebrated rivalry. On the same day, two five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, will add another chapter to their rivalry at Chepauk.

Three of the ten IPL teams will play at two venues each. Delhi Capitals will play their home games in Visakhapatnam and the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Rajasthan Royals will play their two home games at Guwahati against KKR and CSK. The Royals will then play the remainder of the home games at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will play their four home matches at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh. The scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) stadium in Dharamsala will host three home games of PBKS against LSG, DC and MI.