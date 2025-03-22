IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan To Set The Stage Ablaze In Star-Studded Event

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: It’s official! Shah Rukh Khan is ready to set the stage on fire at the opening ceremony of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league. The spectacular event will take place at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata ahead of KKR's opening match against RCB. The official Instagram handle shared this exciting news, confirming the superstar’s electrifying performance on the mega celebration night.

The official post reads, ''Behold! The King of Bollywood has arrived!. The one and only Pathaan—Shah Rukh Khan—is here to set the #TATAIPL 18 Opening Ceremony stage on fire and conquer hearts with his unstoppable charisma.18 glorious years of IPL deserves a celebration fit for a king—brace yourself for a night of royalty, magic, and unmatched grandeur. ''

Take A Look At The Post:

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan cheered for KKR, and the superstar, who is the co-owner, was seen hugging and greeting players in the dressing room. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan extended his best wishes to the team ahead of their opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

King Khan shared a special message for the team he said, ''God bless you. Please be healthy, be happy. And thank you, Chandu sir, for looking after them. Welcome aboard to the new members.''

Expressing gratitude to KKR captain Rahane, Khan further added, ''Thank you, Ajinkya, for joining us and being a captain. God bless you, and I hope you will find a good home here and play well with all of us. Have a good evening, a good match, and be healthy."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, and Abhay Verma. This marks the first time the father-daughter duo, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, will share screen space.