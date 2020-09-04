IPS officer Sameer Wankhede to probe drugs conspiracy in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

New Delhi: The mysterious death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is currently being probed by the top investigating agency of the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The drug angle in the case in being handled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) too is verifying the money laundering charges.

With these three primary investigating agencies working side-by-side to reach a conclusive truth, reports suggest after the drugs conspiracy angle surfaced, a top IPS officer Sameer Wankhede has been deputed to probe the case. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officer will be investigating the drugs scandal, being currently probed by the NCB. He was previously worked in busting several drug rackets.

The 2008 Batch IPS, Sameer Wankhede's first posting was at the Mumbai airport as the Customs Officer. He was later sent to Andhra Pradesh and Delhi as well. In the last two years, a probe led by Sameer and his team managed to seize drugs worth Rs 17,000 crore.

While serving in the Customs department, he reportedly did not give custom clearance to many celebrities until they disclosed the goods bought in foreign currency and paid tax on it. He has booked more than two thousand celebrities for not paying the taxes.

Interestingly, in 2013, Sameer caught singer Mika Singh at the Mumbai airport with foreign currency. The top-notch officer has also raided the properties owned by many Bollywood celebs including Anurag Kashyap, Vivek Oberoi, Ram Gopal Varma.

Even the cricket World Cup trophy which was made of gold was released at the Mumbai airport only after paying custom duty. Sameer Wankhede has also worked in the National Investigation Agency.