Ira Dubey Honors Her Mother With Eco-Friendly Gesture This Mother’s Day

New Delhi: Actor Ira Dubey, known for her powerful performances on stage and screen, marked Mother’s Day with a heartfelt tribute to her mother and renowned theatre and film personality, Lillete Dubey. In collaboration with the social enterprise Grow-Trees.com, Ira dedicated 100 trees to her mother as part of the organization’s Trees for Farmers initiative in Baran, Rajasthan.

The trees, which include region-appropriate species such as Amla, Teak, Guava, and Ber, aim to boost local biodiversity and improve rural livelihoods. The project is designed to enhance groundwater recharge, provide fodder for livestock, curb soil erosion, and generate employment for local communities.

Ira Dubey, whose artistic repertoire spans acclaimed plays like Womanly Voices, 30 Days in September, and August: Osage County, as well as films such as Aisha and Dear Zindagi, expressed deep appreciation for the initiative.

“This Mother’s Day, what can be better than nourishing the earth that sustains us with such generosity?” said Dubey. “These 100 trees are also a perfect gift for my mother, who has spent a lifetime nurturing talent in theatre and planting seeds of creativity and joy. I hope more people join me in dedicating trees and making a contribution towards creating a healthier planet.”

Grow-Trees.com has announced plans to plant over 20,000 trees in the 2025–26 financial year through the initiative, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability and community upliftment.