Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, recently revealed how a miscommunication with her father led to her being trolled for a fashion faux pas at a high-profile event attended by international star Nick Jonas. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ira opened up about the incident, playfully blaming her father for not informing her about the dress code.

Ira explained, “I had no idea that Nick Jonas was going to be there. My father doesn’t communicate well when it comes to event invites. He just calls and says, ‘Hey, we have to go for this. Come.’ He doesn’t tell me about the dress code.”

She recounted arriving at the event, realizing its grandeur, and feeling out of place. “I showed up in the best dress I could take. Then I get trolled on Instagram for not dressing appropriately. I didn’t know what we were going for. I reached there, and I was like, ‘Oh my God!’”

Despite the awkwardness, Ira admitted to breaking her usual rule of not approaching celebrities for photos. She shared her reason for making an exception for Nick Jonas: “I went up to him and said, ‘Hey, I don’t do this. I don’t go up to people and ask for a photo because I know how irritating it is, but literally, my best friend was supposed to marry you, so I have to take this photo for the five-year-old us.’”

Ira had earlier also touched on her close relationship with her father, Aamir Khan, mentioning how they have grown closer through shared discussions about mental health and therapy. Their openness about these topics has resonated with fans, showcasing a progressive and supportive bond between father and daughter.