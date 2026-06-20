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Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi sentenced to 74 lashings for performing without hijab

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and eight members of her production team were reportedly sentenced to 74 lashes, along with travel and artistic activity bans.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 10:50 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi sentenced to 74 lashings for performing without hijab
Image Credit: (Photo/Official YouTube Channel/@ParastooAhmadii/ANI)

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