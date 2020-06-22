Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar on reactions to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

New Delhi: Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar has reacted strongly to how people have been responding to Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise. The actor died by suicide at the age o 34 in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He was said to be under depression and stress for some months.

Sutapa, in a Facebook post, wrote that “we have completely forgotten to show respect for the dead and live wiser.” It’s an updated post from Sutapa – she had earlier shared a media report - which she later deleted.

“We cannot know ever what happens between two individuals. It’s sickening to the core to pass moral judgement on social media. Just anyone gets up today and becomes judge therapist relationship counsellor blah blah blah. And I repeat count your blessings in these tough times then being vicious vultures. There is much more in life to share so get a life!!” read an excerpt from her post.

“Dealing with grief could sometimes make you extremely compassionate to others.. Pain can be looked at something to learn from. I was extremely pained when people were more vicious and vacuous in pretext of being sympathisers of Sushant Singh Rajput death. We have completely forgotten to show respect for the dead and live wiser,” Sutapa added.

Read Sutapa Sikdar’s full post here:

Irrfan and Sutapa’s son Babil also mourned Sushant’s death on Instagram.

An investigation is Sushant’s death is currently underway. Some people, including his close friends and family have been questioned.