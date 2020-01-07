Irrfan Khan's first look from Angrezi Medium out- See inside

New Delhi: The first look of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan from his upcoming film Angrezi Medium has been unveiled. Angrezi Medium stars Kareena Kapoor alongside Irrfan and will be his comeback film post-cancer treatment.

Sharing his picture, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#IrrfanKhan's look from #AngreziMedium... Costars #KareenaKapoorKhan, #DimpleKapadia, #RadhikaMadan and #DeepakDobriyal.. Directed by Homi Adajania... Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios."

The film is special f0r Irrfan who battled cancer and took a break from the big screen for over two years.

Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium will hit the screens on March 20, 2020.

Irrfan underwent treatment in London for a rare form of cancer—Neuro Endocrine Tumour. He is now recovering well and is ready to be back on the silver screens.

'Angrezi Medium' also stars Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan. It is the sequel to superhit 2017 release 'Hindi Medium'.