Irrfan Khan's last rites performed amid restrictions, family, friends pay tribute

New Delhi: Indian cinema's iconic actor and legendary craftsman, Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020. He was rushed to Kokilaben hospital due to colon infection a day before. The actor par excellence battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour for two long years and had shared the news of his illness first on social media.

Irrfan's last rites are being performed today at the Versova Kabrastan in Andheri, Mumbai. The body reached the Kabrastan in the afternoon and only 20 relatives including family members were allowed to be present for the last rites, reportedly.

His relatives and close ones paid their last respects. They are allowed to enter the Kabrastan in a group of 5-5, one after the other.

With the last rites underway, Mumbai police are making sure that no other actor or celebrity is allowed entry inside the Kabrastan besides Irrfan's immediate family members. The step has been taken amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak due to which there is a nationwide lockdown currently.

Throughout his illustrious showbiz career, the master craftsman was applauded for several of his notable works and praised for many.

He made his Bollywood debut with 'Salaam Bombay!' in 1988, and the film was also nominated for the Academy Awards that year. Then it was in 2003-04 with films like 'Haasil' and 'Maqbool' that Irrfan got recognition for. In the meantime, he featured in several TV shows and series as well. However, it was in 'Rog' which released in 2005 that Irrfan bagged his first lead role.

The bundle of impeccable talent featured in a number of path-breaking movies. He worked in as many as 50 Hindi films and made a mark in the West. Irrfan was honoured with several awards and accolades for his performances on-screen. He has been awarded the most prestigious National Film Award, Filmfare amongst many others. In 2011, Irrfan was given the Padma Shri, country's fourth highest civilian honour for his contribution to the field of arts.

In Hollywood, he did movies such as 'The Warrior', 'The Namesake', 'The Darjeeling Limited', 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'New York, I Love You', 'The Amazing Spider-Man', 'Life of Pi', 'Jurassic World' and 'Inferno' to name a few.

May his soul rest in peace!

(Additional inputs by Rakesh Trivedi)