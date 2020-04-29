Irrfan Khan's prestigious list of awards and recognitions

Bollywood's talented find Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020. He was admitted to Mumbai Kokilaben hospital due to colon infection. The actor succumbed to a rare form of cancer – Neuroendocrine Tumour before giving it a tough fight for nearly two years. The powerhouse performer underwent treatment for the same in London. He had opened up on his illness on social media and this update sent shockwaves amongst his fans.

Throughout his illustrious showbiz career, the master craftsman was applauded for several of his notable works and praised for many. His rich filmography stands tall and will always continue to inspire the coming generations.

Here's a list of his few awards and recognitions:

2004: Haasil - Filmfare Awards - Best Actor in a Negative Role, Maqbool - Screen Awards - Best Performance in a Negative Role

2007: The Namesake - Alliance of Women Film Journalists - Best Seduction

2008: Life in a... Metro - Filmfare Awards - Best Supporting Actor, International Indian Film Academy Awards - Best Supporting Actor, Screen Awards - Best Comedian

2008: Slumdog Millionaire - Screen Actors Guild Award - Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Central Ohio Film Critics Association - Best Ensemble

2009: GQ (Indian edition) - Man of the Year

2011 - Padma Shri - Extraordinary contribution in the field of art and entertainment, International Indian Film Academy Awards - Outstanding Achievement in International Cinema

CNN-IBN Indian of the Year - Entertainment

2012: National Film Awards - Paan Singh Tomar - Best Actor, Filmfare Awards - Paan Singh Tomar- Best Actor (Critics), Times of India Film Awards - Paan Singh Tomar - Best Actor

2013: Institute for Research and Documentation in Social Sciences - Paan Singh Tomar - Best Male Character

Screen Awards - Best Actor - Paan Singh Tomar, Asian Film Awards - Best Actor - Paan Singh Tomar, Asia-Pacific Film Festival - Outstanding Achievement Award - Paan Singh Tomar

Dubai International Film Festival - The Lunchbox - Best Actor

2014: Producers Guild Film Awards - Star Verdict Performer of the Year - Entertainer of the Year, Indian International Film Festival of Queensland - Qissa - Best Actor

2016: Talvar - Star Screen Awards- Best Actor (Jury's Choice) – Male, Talvar - Stardust Awards - Performer Of The Year (Male) - Editor's Choice, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne - Best Actor - Piku

2017: Dubai International Film Festival - Honorary Award, Screen Awards - Best Actor - Hindi Medium, Filmfare Awards - Best Actor - Hindi Medium

2018: News18 Reel Movie Awards - Best Actor - Hindi Medium, International Indian Film Academy Awards - Best Actor - Hindi Medium

May his soul rest in peace!