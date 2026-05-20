Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan skipping Cannes 2026? Here’s when the actress is expected to walk the red carpet

New Delhi: Cannes 2026 is making waves, with several Indian celebrities already walking the red carpet. Now, all eyes are on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as fans eagerly await her much-anticipated appearance at the prestigious film festival. Over the years, Aishwarya has been a regular at Cannes, representing Indian cinema and fashion on a global platform. The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival began on May 12 and will conclude on May 23.

When will Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attend Cannes 2026?

This year, rumours suggested that the actress might skip the red carpet. However, a report by Moneycontrol mentions that Aishwarya is expected to appear at the French Riviera very soon. The former beauty queen is reportedly set to attend the closing ceremony of the event on May 23, 2026.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For Indian fans, Cannes feels incomplete without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actress made her Cannes debut in 2002 during the premiere of Devdas alongside Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Since then, she has become one of the most anticipated faces at the festival and has been attending as the ambassador of the beauty brand.

Some of her most memorable Cannes looks include the Cinderella-inspired blue Michael Cinco gown in 2017 and the butterfly-inspired gown in 2018.

In 2003, Aishwarya also made history by becoming the first Indian actress to serve as a Cannes jury member.

Also Read: After announcing divorce with Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy heads to Cannes 2026; teases her first look!

Indian stars at Cannes Film Festival 2026

Actress Alia Bhatt made waves on the red carpet with her minimal yet stylish fashion moment. Actors Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy and Huma Qureshi were also present at the event. L’Oréal ambassador Aditi Rao Hydari returned to the Cannes Film Festival this year after delivering one of the most talked-about looks at the event last year with her iconic sindoor appearance.

Jacqueline Fernandez also attended Cannes to represent India on one of the world’s biggest platforms for cinema and fashion.

Punjabi actress Roopi Gill also made a strong appearance at the festival. Marathi actors Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf, along with actress Prajakta Mali and producer Kedar Joshi, also attended the event. From Gujarati cinema, actor-producer Mansi Parekh and singer-producer Parthiv Gohil were seen at the festival.

Cannes Film Festival 2026 details

French actress Eye Haïdara will serve as the host for the opening and closing ceremonies. During the festival, two Honorary Palmes d'Or will be awarded — one to New Zealand filmmaker Peter Jackson and another to American actress, singer and filmmaker Barbra Streisand.

The festival opened with the French period comedy The Electric Kiss by Pierre Salvadori.