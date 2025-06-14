Is Anirudh Ravichander Tying The Knot With Sunrisers Hyderabad Co-owner Kavya Maran? Singer Reacts

Chennai: One of India's top music directors Anirudh on Saturday trashed rumours doing the rounds on the Internet that he was set to wed Kavya Maran, the daughter of Sun Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran and the owner of the IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad.



Taking to his timeline on X, the ace music director wrote, "Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys. Please stop spreading rumours."

The rumour mills started working overtime after a post on Reddit claimed that the duo were seeing each other for over a year and that they were considering marriage.

Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys pls stop spreading rumours — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) June 14, 2025

On the professional front, Anirudh is busy scoring music for a number of top films across film industries.

The young ace's impressive list of films includes Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Coolie', Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom', A R Murugadoss's 'Madharasi', Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' and Nani's 'Paradise'.

Apart from delivering chartbusters constantly, Anirudh is also known to be a live wire while performing on stage. In fact, his live performance at the 'Jailer' audio launch made a pheneomenal impact on audiences, playing an important part in the film going to emerge a huge blockbuster.

It may be recalled that Jailer, which was produced by Kalanidhi Maran's Sun Pictures, raked in a whopping 650 crores worldwide. In fact, the film's overseas distributor Ayngaran International confirmed that the film made a whopping 33 crores on its very first day, the highest in Superstar Rajinikanth’s career.

The film was such a phenomenal success that the producers of the film, Sun Pictures, overjoyed with the collections, not only gifted Superstar Rajinikanth a BMW X7 car, they also gifted director Nelson Dilipkumar and Anirudh Ravichander brand new Porsche cars and cheques for undisclosed amounts.

What’s more, the production house announced a sequel to the blockbuster and as in the case of Part 1, Jailer 2 too has Anirudh scoring the music and Nelson directing the film.