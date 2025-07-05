New Delhi: A post about Apoorva Mukhija's net worth is making waves on the internet. The viral claim suggests that the star influencer earns Rs 2.5 lakh every day and has built a Rs 41 crore empire.

A post by an IITian further fueled the discussion. On X (formerly Twitter), user @digitalsangghi shared a note highlighting how society values content creation over academic achievements. The post ignited a debate on the evolving definitions of success and societal achievement.

Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as "Kaleshi Aurat," has finally broken her silence. She took to her Instagram stories to clarify that the claims are inaccurate.

The post she shared read: “According to Business Today, Apoorva Mukhija makes Rs 2.5 lakh every single day, and with her savage online alter ego 'Kaleshi Aurat', she’s built a ₹41 crore empire, charging up to ₹6 lakh for a reel ad and ₹2 lakh for a 30-second story.”

Reacting to the post, Apoorva wrote: “Galat hai bhai????”

The Rebel Kid’s Alleged Net Worth

The viral post by the IITian stated: "Studied 14 hours a day to crack India's toughest engineering exam, gave up home, friends, cousins, sleep, and dreams – got into IIT, then fought for 4+2 years with CGPA nightmares, lab viva trauma, and placement tension. Today? Not even 100 people know me."

The post then contrasted this with Apoorva’s online fame: "Meanwhile... reels, red lipstick, semi-nudes, and abusing openly, using BC-MC as filler, can build a ₹41 crore empire. World's truly fair."

The post sparked a flurry of reactions, with many users criticizing the need to compare two entirely different paths.

One user commented: "You studied 14 hours a day for IIT, got selected, and will get a good job – that's what you chased and achieved. Kudos to you. She chose fame, must have worked hard for it, and got what she chased – kudos to her. Comparing apples and oranges is ridiculous. That's the reason for our misery."

Apoorva was recently seen in The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. Earlier this year, she made her big-screen debut in Nadaaniyan, starring alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.