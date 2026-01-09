Is Avika Gor Pregnant? Actress Responds, Hints At ‘Another Big Announcement’

New Delhi: Television actor Avika Gor recently grabbed headlines for sparking pregnancy rumours. The Balika Vadhu actress tied the knot with her long-time beau Milind Chandwani in 2025 in a grand Indian wedding that was televised on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.

However, the actress has now dismissed the pregnancy rumours. In a conversation with Telly Talk India, she confirmed that the news is false and that she isn’t pregnant.

Milind’s comments about “unexpected and new beginnings” in his latest vlog had sparked speculation among fans that Avika might be expecting. However, the actor has now put an end to all the speculation.

The actress hinted that there is another big piece of news that the couple will share soon.

She said, “All these pregnancy rumours are completely false. There is nothing like that. Koi aur news hai. Kya hai, jaldi batayenge (There is some other news. What is it? We’ll tell you soon).”

Avika Gor’s pregnancy rumours

In a vlog, Avika and Milind were talking about welcoming the New Year, during which Avika mentioned that 2026 would bring major changes for them. Milind added, “A change which we neither anticipated nor planned. In fact, we never even dreamed about it. But this is a huge and amazing change.”

When Avika asked him, “Are you nervous?”, Milind replied, “A little nervous… healthy, because it shows you care.”

Soon after, fans flooded the comment section with speculation, with many claiming that a “baby is on board”.

Avika and Milind’s marriage

Avika and Milind tied the knot in 2025 on the popular TV show Pati Patni Aur Panga. The couple met in 2020 through mutual friends in Hyderabad. They got engaged in June 2025.

All the wedding festivities were showcased on the show and were attended by fellow contestants Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Sudesh Lehri, Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhaskar, Fahad Ahmad and Geeta Phogat. Other guests included Sonali Bendre, Munawar Faruqui, Krushna Abhishek, Farah Khan and Rakhi Sawant.