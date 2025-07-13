Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2931062https://zeenews.india.com/people/is-bigg-boss-fame-abdu-rozik-arrested-in-dubai-for-theft-charges-social-media-star-breaks-silence-2931062.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
ABDU ROZIK ARRESTED

Is Bigg Boss Fame Abdu Rozik Arrested In Dubai For Theft Charges? Social Media Star Breaks Silence

Social media star Abdu Rozik’s reported arrest on July 12 at Dubai Airport on theft charges left his fans shocked. However, on Sunday morning, the actor took to Instagram to dismiss the rumours surrounding his alleged arrest.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 11:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Is Bigg Boss Fame Abdu Rozik Arrested In Dubai For Theft Charges? Social Media Star Breaks Silence (Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Social media star Abdu Rozik’s reported arrest on July 12 at Dubai Airport on theft charges left his fans shocked. However, on Sunday morning, the actor took to Instagram to dismiss the rumours surrounding his alleged arrest.

He also shared posts and stories showing him attending the 9th edition of the India International Influencer Awards held in Dubai.

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK