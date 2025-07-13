Is Bigg Boss Fame Abdu Rozik Arrested In Dubai For Theft Charges? Social Media Star Breaks Silence
Social media star Abdu Rozik’s reported arrest on July 12 at Dubai Airport on theft charges left his fans shocked. However, on Sunday morning, the actor took to Instagram to dismiss the rumours surrounding his alleged arrest.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Social media star Abdu Rozik’s reported arrest on July 12 at Dubai Airport on theft charges left his fans shocked. However, on Sunday morning, the actor took to Instagram to dismiss the rumours surrounding his alleged arrest.
He also shared posts and stories showing him attending the 9th edition of the India International Influencer Awards held in Dubai.
(This is a developing story.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement