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Is Dhanush entering politics? Actor's remarks at recent event spark speculation

Actor Dhanush's recent call urging his fans to channel their collective strength into social welfare initiatives across Tamil Nadu has triggered widespread speculation regarding his potential entry into politics.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
Is Dhanush entering politics? Actor's remarks at recent event spark speculation
Image Credit: IMDb

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