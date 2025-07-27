'Is He Legally Divorced?' Netizens Question As Actor Madhampatty Rangaraj Announces Pregnancy Hours After Second Wedding Reveal

New Delhi: Actor and celebrity chef Madhampatty Rangaraj surprised fans over the weekend by announcing his wedding to stylist Joy Crizildaa, and just hours later, revealing that the couple is expecting their first child together.

Joy shared photos of their intimate temple wedding on Instagram, captioned, "Mr and Mrs Rangaraj." Shortly after, they posted another update that read: "Baby loading 2025. We are pregnant. 6th month of pregnancy."

While many fans flooded the comments with congratulations, the announcement also sparked widespread debate, primarily because of lingering questions surrounding Rangaraj’s first marriage.

Madhampatty Rangaraj's First Wife

Shruthi’s Instagram account, still public, displays numerous photos with Rangaraj and their two children. Her profile bio continues to identify her as “Madhampatty Rangaraj’s wife,” fueling speculation that their divorce may not be finalised. Despite this, Shruthi has remained silent and has not made any official statement regarding the recent events.

Social Media Reacts

Several users questioned whether Rangaraj is legally divorced and criticized the lack of transparency.

One user wrote, “Is he legally divorced ??? Would celebrities still call him for their home marriage catering???”

Would celebrities still call him for their home marriage catering??? — Devi Yogha (@DeviYogha) July 27, 2025

Hope u guys are married legally,post divorce. adhukula defame pana vandhuruvanga, edhuvumey theriyama,speaking against u 2....u should have give a clear press statement to get much clarity...Anyways best wishes to u Joy... — Dumil - True Vijay Fanatic (@Thalapathy4yo) July 27, 2025

Despite the backlash, some users offered Joy and Rangaraj well-wishes, while also calling for clarity.

Who Is Madhampatty Rangaraj?

For those unfamiliar, Madhampatty Rangaraj is a well-known chef-turned-actor. He began his culinary career in 1999 and later launched a restaurant in Bengaluru. Eventually, he returned to his hometown to expand his family’s catering business, Madhampatty Thangavelu Catering, which has catered over 400 weddings, including high-profile events like actor Karthi’s wedding.

He made his acting debut in Mehandi Circus and has since appeared in various Tamil films and reality shows, including Cooku with Comali.

As of now, neither Rangaraj nor Joy has responded to the online speculation, and Shruthi remains silent on the matter.