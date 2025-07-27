Advertisement
MADHAMPATTY RANGARAJ

'Is He Legally Divorced?' Netizens Question As Actor Madhampatty Rangaraj Announces Pregnancy Hours After Second Wedding Reveal

Actor Madhampatty Rangaraj surprised fans by announcing his marriage to stylist Joy Crizildaa, followed shortly by news of their pregnancy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2025, 09:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Is He Legally Divorced?' Netizens Question As Actor Madhampatty Rangaraj Announces Pregnancy Hours After Second Wedding Reveal (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor and celebrity chef Madhampatty Rangaraj surprised fans over the weekend by announcing his wedding to stylist Joy Crizildaa, and just hours later, revealing that the couple is expecting their first child together.

Joy shared photos of their intimate temple wedding on Instagram, captioned, "Mr and Mrs Rangaraj." Shortly after, they posted another update that read: "Baby loading 2025. We are pregnant. 6th month of pregnancy."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J Joy (@joycrizildaa)

While many fans flooded the comments with congratulations, the announcement also sparked widespread debate, primarily because of lingering questions surrounding Rangaraj’s first marriage.

Madhampatty Rangaraj's First Wife

Shruthi’s Instagram account, still public, displays numerous photos with Rangaraj and their two children. Her profile bio continues to identify her as “Madhampatty Rangaraj’s wife,” fueling speculation that their divorce may not be finalised. Despite this, Shruthi has remained silent and has not made any official statement regarding the recent events.

Social Media Reacts

Several users questioned whether Rangaraj is legally divorced and criticized the lack of transparency.

One user wrote, “Is he legally divorced ??? Would celebrities still call him for their home marriage catering???”

Another comment read, “Hope you both are legally married after the divorce. People will start defaming you without knowing the full story. You should’ve issued a clear press statement to avoid confusion.

Despite the backlash, some users offered Joy and Rangaraj well-wishes, while also calling for clarity.

Who Is Madhampatty Rangaraj?

For those unfamiliar, Madhampatty Rangaraj is a well-known chef-turned-actor. He began his culinary career in 1999 and later launched a restaurant in Bengaluru. Eventually, he returned to his hometown to expand his family’s catering business, Madhampatty Thangavelu Catering, which has catered over 400 weddings, including high-profile events like actor Karthi’s wedding.

He made his acting debut in Mehandi Circus and has since appeared in various Tamil films and reality shows, including Cooku with Comali.

As of now, neither Rangaraj nor Joy has responded to the online speculation, and Shruthi remains silent on the matter.

