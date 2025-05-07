Is Karan Johar On Ozempic, Mounjaro? Director Breaks His Silence On Drastic Weight Loss

New Delhi: Over last few months, the airport looks, red carpet events or ramp walks have all pointed out towards filmmaker Karan Johar's massive weight loss transformation. Wherever he goes, the prying eyes wanna know how he look so lean - is it Ozempic or Mounjaro? Well, he finally has an answer.

Karan Johar Opens Up On Ozempic

In a chat with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Karan set the record straight and revealed, “I have always been battling the bulge. I’ve tried thousands of diets, five hundred kinds of workouts, every type you can imagine. Every diet, every workout routine, I’ve tried it all. I’ve been combating this for years."

After getting his blood tests done, he got to know about the real thing. He added, "It was only recently, after years, when I got my blood work done that I found out I had certain thyroid issues and other problems that I needed to fix and I’ve been working on correcting them."

“Now people ask me, ‘Are you on Mounjaro? Are you on Ozempic?’ I’m tired of these comments. People don’t know my truth. You don’t know. Long story short, I know that I am very healthy. I’ve never felt lighter, never felt better. I’ve never, ever felt more confident in my own skin and that gives me nothing but joy," he said.

On Battling Body Dysmorphia

Talking about battling body issues, he clarified, "After 52 years, I finally feel confident. Otherwise, I do suffer from body dysmorphia. It’s when you feel ashamed of your own body. When you feel awkward without clothes on. I go through that even now. I can’t even look at myself in the mirror."