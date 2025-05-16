Washington: Singer-songwriter Katy Perry addressed the backlash she's received online, seemingly stemming back to her participation in Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin flight in April.

At one point during the show, according to a fan video, Perry reacted to the crowd cheering for her for an extended period of time. "Well, I thought I was the most hated person on the internet," she said, reported People.

"I think that's false," Perry continued while the audience continued to praise her.

Weeks earlier, Katy Perry, along with Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn, travelled to space.

The crew, who were in space for approximately four minutes, travelled to the Karman line (the spot separating Earth's atmosphere and space) 62 miles above the planet.

When they reached the ground, both Katy and Gayle immediately kissed the ground, grateful for their return. During the flight, Perry sang a few lines of "What a Wonderful World" while they floating in zero gravity, reported People.

She also posted about the experience on Instagram. "One day when you're older, will YOU still look up in wonder?" Perry began.

"Still processing this incredible journey.. Thank you @blueorigin and to my space sisters, taking up space AND making room in space for all - 143. See you on tour (when I come down, figuratively)."

The Blue Origin flight, which costs millions of dollars, didn't come without criticism and negative comments, as per the outlet.

Perry posted about the online commentary on Instagram on April 29. "Please know I am ok, I have done a lot work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me," she said in the comments of a fan video.

"My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, 'no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don't already believe about yourself' and if I ever do have any feelings about it then it's an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it."

She added , "When the 'online' world tries to make me a human Pinata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed," reported People.

Perry kicked off her Lifetimes Tour in Mexico on April 23. Her Lifetimes Tour wraps up in December in Abu Dhabi.