Is Kiara Advani All Set To Welcome Her FIRST Child? Parents Spotted In Town - WATCH

New Delhi: Bollywood’s beloved couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, were recently spotted outside a hospital in Mumbai, fueling further speculation around Kiara’s pregnancy. Videos of the duo attempting to dodge paparazzi with the help of a bright yellow umbrella have gone viral across social media platforms.

The couple, who officially announced their pregnancy on February 28, had posted a photo with the caption: “The greatest gift of our lives, coming soon.”

On Saturday morning, Kiara and Sidharth were seen arriving at a hospital, carefully avoiding media lenses. The couple’s attempt to maintain privacy has only added to the excitement surrounding their upcoming journey into parenthood.

Later in the day, Kiara’s father was seen in town, followed by new snaps of the couple with family including Sidharth’s grandmother, adding a warm “dadi-to-be” angle to the sighting.

A Love Story Straight from the Silver Screen

Kiara and Sidharth’s relationship began on the sets of ‘Shershaah’ (2021), where they portrayed the real-life couple Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema. Although rumours of their romance swirled for months, the couple kept things low-key until they tied the knot in February 2023 at the stunning Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

In an appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8, Kiara revealed that Sidharth proposed during a romantic trip to Rome, marking their first holiday together with his family. “My parents weren’t there,” she said. “It was our first family trip with me and his family.”

Their wedding was an intimate yet star-studded affair, attended by industry names like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, and Juhi Chawla. The couple’s wedding post read, “Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi.”

From Newlyweds to Soon-to-be Parents

In February 2024, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a quiet, nature-filled retreat, posting sweet matching photos from a horse-riding session.

Kiara, who’s been making waves with her effortless maternity style, recently stepped out in a stunning custom creation by Gaurav Gupta. The couture ensemble featured a dramatic double-panelled cape, a nod to the legendary André Leon Talley, and glowed with elegance and a radiant maternal charm.

As fans await official updates, the buzz surrounding Bollywood’s newest soon-to-be parents continues to grow, and Kiara’s glow only adds to the magic.