Is Love In The Air For Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya? Check Details

New Delhi: Actress Tara Sutaria has reportedly found love again, just months after her ex-boyfriend Aadar Jain’s wedding. According to a report by ETimes, the rumoured couple are “going out for dates” and “figuring things out” at the moment.

The report stated that Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya started dating a while back. “The two started dating just a couple of months ago. And they are trying to figure things out. They often keep going out for dates,” a source was quoted as saying.

The news comes just days after Tara and Veer were spotted at the same restaurant. While the Student of the Year actress was seen leaving with her friends, Veer stepped out alone and posed for the paparazzi.

Earlier in March, the duo also caught attention in contrasting black and white outfits as showstoppers at the 25th Lakmé Fashion Week. They walked the ramp for British label ASOS’s “A Summer of Style” collection.

Tara Sutaria opted for a V-neck, long and flowy black lace gown with minimal accessories, while Veer was seen in a white suit and ivory trousers.

Speaking to Zoom, Veer opened up on the rumours: “I was just 20 when speculation about my relationships started making headlines. I wasn’t a public figure then, so no one asked for my side. Whatever was on the internet became the truth for people. It did affect me, but what could I do? Now, I’ve stopped caring.”

Veer Pahariya was previously linked to Sara Ali Khan, with whom he shared screen space in his debut Skyforce. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria was in a relationship with Aadar Jain until 2023. Aadar married their common friend Alekha Advani in February. Tara was also rumoured to be dating rapper Badshah.