Is Physical Infidelity Not A Deal Breaker? Janhvi Kapoor’s Honest Answer On Twinkle-Kajol’s Show Wins Hearts

New Delhi: Is emotional cheating worse than physical cheating? — a question that has sparked debate across social media. When the topic came up on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s show, it turned out to be a 3 vs 1 discussion.

Twinkle Khanna, Kajol, and Karan Johar all agreed that physical infidelity is not a deal breaker. However, Janhvi Kapoor stood her ground, firmly stating that both emotional and physical cheating are equally wrong.

When Twinkle tried to convince her by saying, “Raat gayi baat gayi” (what happened, happened, move on), Janhvi disagreed and responded, “Baat nahi gayi.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Later, when Karan Johar said that “physical infidelity is not a deal breaker,” Janhvi replied, “It’s already broken.” Twinkle then remarked that Janhvi’s opinion might change with age, saying, “Right now, you’re in your 20s — by the time you’re in your 50s, your opinion will change.”

However, the internet is applauding Janhvi for standing her ground and refusing to normalize cheating of any kind.

Netizens React to Janhvi Kapoor’s Comments on Physical Infidelity

A viral clip captioned “Clearly, the 28-year-old is saner and has a spine” has received thousands of comments praising the Gunjan Saxena actress.

One user wrote, “‘You’re young’', yes, and yet she has a more mature intellect than all three combined.”

Another commented, “Yeah, so their husbands cheated on them.”

“Janhvi is right for the first time,” read one remark.

A user also expressed admiration, writing: “Big respect to Janhvi for standing her ground, even when she had to do it alone. It was so disappointing to see those so-called role models justifying cheating and saying things like ‘you’ll eventually get into this circle.’ That kind of mindset is toxic — it shows how normalized cheating was for that generation. Dismissing her as ‘too young’ was condescending. I’m glad our generation doesn’t see cheating, whether emotional or physical, as normal. Cheating is cheating — and sometimes, it’s the younger ones who show more integrity than those who claim to be wiser.”

Another user questioned, “‘Raat gayi baat gayi’? That’s probably what they taught their sons and daughters too.”

One more supported Janhvi, saying, “Janhvi is absolutely right — sleeping with someone else is definitely a serious deal breaker.”