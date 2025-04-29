Is Preity Zinta Joining BJP? Actress Says She Has 'PTSD' From The Question

New Delhi: Actress Preity Zinta has responded to ongoing speculation about her potential entry into politics, specifically the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during an Ask Me Anything session on X.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho star was asked by a fan: “Are you gonna join BJP in the near future? Your tweets in the last few months seem like so…”

In response, Preity made it clear that attending religious events doesn't equate to a political affiliation.

“That’s the problem with people on social media. Everyone has become so judgemental lately. As I said earlier, going to a temple, attending the Maha Kumbh, and being proud of my identity does not mean I’m joining politics or, for that matter, the BJP,” she wrote.

She added, “Living outside India has made me truly appreciate the value of my home country. Like everyone else, I now cherish India and all things Indian even more.”

Following her response, the fan clarified that the question came from a place of genuine curiosity and was not intended to judge. Zinta then apologized for her tone and revealed how such questions have emotionally impacted her.

“I'm sorry if I sounded abrupt! I have PTSD from this question. Appreciate your clarification. After becoming a mom and living in a foreign country, I want to make sure my kids don’t forget they are half-Indian. Since my husband is agnostic, we are bringing up our kids as Hindus. Sadly, I’m facing constant criticism, and this simple joy is being taken away by my choices being politicized all the time.”

She continued: “I feel I need to keep answering for being who I am or having pride in teaching my kids about their roots and religion. Chalo, time to move on… Sending you lots of love and best wishes.”

After marrying Gene Goodenough in 2016, Preity moved to Los Angeles. The couple welcomed twins, a boy named Jai and a girl named Gia—via surrogacy in 2021.

Zinta is now set to return to the big screen in Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal in pivotal roles.