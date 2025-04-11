Is Priyanka Chopra Returning in Krrish 4? Fans Speculate After Hrithik Roshan Meets Her And Nick Jonas In NYC

New Delhi: Bollywood fans are abuzz with excitement as anticipation for Krrish 4 continues to mount, especially after reports confirmed the film will mark Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut. The latest wave of speculation? The possible return of Priyanka Chopra as Priya Mehra.

The rumours picked up intensity after Hrithik Roshan revealed he recently spent time with Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, during a visit to New York City. The War actor even attended Nick's Broadway performance in The Last Five Years.

In a widely circulated video online, Hrithik is heard saying: "Last night, I was with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra... watching his Broadway show, which is, by the way, brilliant. He was absolutely amazing in it. It's called The Last Five Years in case you haven't seen it. We were chatting, and he actually told me that he’s from New Jersey."

Fans couldn’t help but connect the dots, wondering if this meetup hints at Chopra’s return to the beloved superhero franchise.

Reports suggest Hrithik will not only direct but also play three roles in the film: Rohit (father), Krrish (the superhero), and the villain.

According to India Today, the fourth installment might also bring back other familiar faces from the series, including Preity Zinta, Vivek Oberoi, and the legendary Rekha.

Fans React: ‘We Need Priyanka Back!’

The online fandom has erupted with excitement over the possibility of a Chopra-Roshan reunion.

"Is Priyanka coming back to Krrish 4?" one excited user asked.

"I’m hoping Priyanka will be in Krrish 4 because it won’t be complete without her," another fan shared. "That’s my favorite movie!"

"Can we hope to see our PC back in Krrish?" a hopeful comment read.

"Hrithik and Priyanka’s blockbuster pair will set the screen on fire!" declared another user.

A report by Pinkvilla claimed that Priyanka Chopra has been 'locked in' to reprise her role as Priya Mehra, though there’s been no official confirmation yet.

Currently, Krrish 4 is in the pre-production phase and is expected to go on floors in 2026. The film will also mark the return of the beloved alien character Jadoo, 23 years after his first appearance in Koi... Mil Gaya.