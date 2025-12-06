Is Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Based On Major Mohit Sharma’s Life? Actor Rakesh Bedi Responds

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has been making headlines ever since it hit theatres, earning strong audience response and decent reviews. However, even before its release, the film found itself at the centre of a controversy after the parents of late Major Mohit Sharma approached the court, claiming that the story was inspired by their son’s life and used without their consent.

Following the petition, the Delhi High Court directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to examine and address the concerns raised by the family.

Amid the ongoing debate, actor Rakesh Bedi, who plays a pivotal role in the film, revealed that his character is inspired by a real-life personality.

In an interview with Firstpost, Rakesh Bedi spoke about why he agreed to take up the role. He shared that his character was inspired by a real Pakistani politician.

“Firstly, he’s a real character, and my look is also very real. He’s a Pakistani politician. And there are some politicians in every regime and every country who know how to survive. We also have many such politicians in our country, but I don’t want to take names,” Bedi said.

He further added that he requested director Aditya Dhar to allow him to add touches of humour to his role, despite the character being largely “menacing”.

When asked whether Dhurandhar is based on the life of Major Mohit Sharma, Bedi said that while his own character is a “replica”, the film itself draws from broader inspirations.

“It’s a spy film, so there can be many parallels. Even I don’t know the inside story. I don’t know the story of Major Mohit Sharma. We all seek inspiration from somewhere. But I am quite sure of one thing — everything is inspired in some form or the other,” he said.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features a powerful ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

The spy thriller follows Ranveer Singh’s character as he infiltrates a terror network under the guidance of R. Madhavan’s character. The film’s high-stakes plot and action-packed sequences have generated strong buzz among fans.

When Will Dhurandhar Release on OTT?

Following its strong theatrical run, fans are eagerly awaiting the digital premiere of the film. As per OTTPlay, Dhurandhar is expected to stream on Netflix around January 30, 2026. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the OTT release date.