Is Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Linked To Vicky Kaushal’s Uri? Fans Spot Easter Egg

New Delhi: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is currently running successfully in theatres. The spy drama revolves around Ranveer Singh’s character, who plays an Indian spy infiltrating terror networks in Pakistan. As the film dominates online conversations, fan theories have begun linking Dhurandhar to Dhar’s 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Ranveer Singh portrays Hamza, an undercover operative chosen by Indian intelligence chief Ajay Sanyal (R. Madhavan) to infiltrate Rehman Dakait’s (Akshaye Khanna) gang in Lyari.

Is Dhurandhar Linked to Uri?

The film eventually reveals a major twist: Ranveer’s character, Hamza, is actually a convict named Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who was picked by Ajay Sanyal to lead the secret operation.

In Uri, a dialogue between the characters of Vicky Kaushal and Kirti Kulhari reveals that her character’s husband was Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who was killed in action during an operation. The scene featuring Kirti Kulhari has now gone viral following the release of Dhurandhar.

In that scene, she reveals the name of her late husband: Jaskirat Singh Rangi of the Punjab Regiment, who lost his life during the Naushera Sector ambush.

Netizens React

Fans have been busy linking the two characters, claiming the choice of name cannot be a coincidence.

“Dhurandhar and Uri are connected, with Ranveer Singh’s character Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Hamza) introduced in Uri. He’s an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan’s underworld to take down a gangster–ISI nexus,” declared one fan.

Another echoed, “Can’t be a coincidence. Both films are directed by Aditya Dhar.”

One user countered, “Lekin Dhurandhar movie ke end mein usse criminal bataya gaya tha, na ki koi regiment se.”

A third pointed out, “Operation Dhurandhar was about sending people from prison to missions in Pakistan. Maybe they kept the same name by chance, but it has no connection.”

Another comment dismissed the theory, saying, “Uri takes place in 2016, around the surgical strike, while Dhurandhar starts in 2002. Different timelines — it can’t be the same character.”

Although it is most likely a coincidence and there was no intention to directly connect the characters, the real truth about Ranveer’s character may be revealed in Dhurandhar 2, which is slated to release on 19 March 2026.

Dhurandhar also stars Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan in key roles.