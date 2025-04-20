New Delhi: Rapper Badshah’s love life is making headlines again, and this time, it's actress Tara Sutaria at the center of the buzz. Speculation took off after Shilpa Shetty playfully teased the 'Mercy' hitmaker during a recent episode of Indian Idol 15.

In a light-hearted moment, Shilpa joked,“Badshah, maine suna hai ki din mein bhi taare dekh rahe hain aap… Tara dekh rahe hain aap? Arre, 90s ka daur hum log celebrate kar rahe hain, ek gaana yaad aaya mujhe khas taur se sirf aap ke liye – ‘Tan tana tan tan tan Tara, chalti hai kya 9 se 12?’ Yahi gaana ga rahe hain na aap? Tum laal kyun ho gaye ho?”

A video of the moment has gone viral on social media.

Badshah’s visibly flustered reaction—cheeks turning red—only fueled the rumours further, leaving fans wondering: Is Tara Sutaria the rapper’s new flame?

Previously, Badshah was linked with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, after the two were frequently spotted together at coffee outings, concerts, and other public events.

As for Tara Sutaria, she was in a relationship with Aadar Jain before the two reportedly parted ways in 2023 after four years together.

While no official confirmation has been made by either Tara or Badshah, Shilpa’s cheeky remark has certainly added fire to the dating rumors.