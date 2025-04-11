Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2884708https://zeenews.india.com/people/is-rohit-saraf-off-the-market-his-latest-instagram-video-hints-at-romance-market-his-latest-instagram-video-hints-at-romance-2884708.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ROHIT SARAF

Is Rohit Saraf Off The Market? His Latest Instagram Video Hints At Romance

Rohit Saraf, the internet’s favorite lover boy and star of Mismatched, might have just revealed something very personal in his latest Instagram video.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 04:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Is Rohit Saraf Off The Market? His Latest Instagram Video Hints At Romance (Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Rohit Saraf, the internet’s favorite lover boy and star of Mismatched, might have just revealed something very personal in his latest Instagram video.

Known for his charismatic personality and heartthrob energy, Rohit is often dubbed the coolest among the new generation of actors.

A brand-new Instagram reel has fans buzzing, as it drops a major hint about his relationship status. The clip suggests he’s no longer single.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

Saraf shared the video with the caption, “Is this sunscreen my date?”

It features the Ishq Vishk Rebound actor getting ready for a date and casually reaching for his trusted Foxtale sunscreen—because good skin (and sun protection!) is clearly a non-negotiable, even for a lunch date.

In the whirlwind of juggling web series, films, and red-carpet appearances, sunscreen remains a must-have for Rohit. But if this cheeky moment is anything to go by, it looks like there’s someone special cheering him on from the sidelines too.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK