'Is She Not Indian?': Ayesha Khan Slammed For Liking Controversial ‘Free Kashmir’ Post

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan is facing widespread backlash for "liking" a controversial Instagram post about Kashmir following the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam. The post advocated for the "freedom of Kashmir" and declared that Indians are not welcome in the valley and "normalize its occupation."

The uproar comes in the wake of a horrific terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, where at least 26 tourists were killed after terrorists opened fire.

The post was shared by Kashmiri writer Jalees Hyder, who wrote: “I mourn the loss of civilian life, always. But let’s not confuse that grief with the erasure of reality. Kashmir is not your aesthetic escape, your spiritual pitstop, or your Instagrammable paradise. It is the most densely militarized region in the world, and the people who call it home do not live in peace. They live under occupation, under surveillance, under the constant threat of violence, torture, enforced disappearances, and systematic erasure.”

Hyder further criticised Indian tourists visiting Kashmir, saying they cannot romanticize the pain of locals or reduce it to a “touristy fantasy.”

“So no, as an Indian, you are not welcome in Kashmir to normalize its occupation, to romanticize our pain, or to turn our homeland into a tourist fantasy. Every photo you take that pretends this land is heaven on earth without acknowledging the brutal reality on the ground is a form of violence.”

“We are not hostile to visitors; we are hostile to colonizers, to enablers, to those who look at our trauma and call it scenic. We will welcome the world with open arms once Kashmir is free.”

Ayesha Khan’s apparent support of this post drew sharp criticism from social media users.

Ayesha Khan liked a post where it is stated that...."As an Endian, you are not welcome in Kashmir." pic.twitter.com/uXkoQWEhE6 — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) April 26, 2025

One user wrote: “Ayesha Khan liked a post that said ‘As an Indian, you are not welcome in Kashmir.’”

Another tagged the Mumbai Police, asking:“@MumbaiPolice why is this Indian citizen liking a post where India is criticized? Is she not an Indian?”

A third user urged producers Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta to remove Khan from their web series: “@_ravidubey @sargun_mehta she is working with you... When are you dropping her from your YouTube series?”

Others criticized the narrative in the original post: “They complain it’s a heavily militarized zone, but they never discuss why. They never self-reflect.”

Amid the criticism, a few users defended Ayesha: “What are your logical arguments to counter her?”

As of now, Ayesha Khan has not responded to the controversy officially.