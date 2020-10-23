हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sherlyn Chopra

Is Sherlyn Chopra getting married? This viral video will tell - Watch

Recently, Sherlyn Chopra shared a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen in bridal wear.

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful Sherlyn Chopra has given out a unique message of making your own way when all the doors have been shut down. She has been making headlines lately for her intense workout sessions, and now her recent Instagram post also shows that she can do yoga with equal ease.

Recently, Sherlyn Chopra shared a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen in bridal wear. The video is going viral and everyone is assuming if the actress is getting married, but seems like the actress is just shooting for another short film. Here's the video of Sherlyn Chopra rocking the maroon bridal lehenga.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

शादी का लड्डू 

A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on

Sherlyn Chopra was last seen in the video single Tunu Tunu. Composed by Vicky and Hardik and crooned by Sukriti Kakar, the foot-tapping number is produced by T-Series and Sherlyn Chopra Production. Besides feature films, short films and web series, she is very much engaged in her business of high content creation as a producer, actor, writer, director, rapper and singer.

 

Sherlyn Choprasherlyn chopra weddingViral video
