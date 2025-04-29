Is Shubman Gill Dating Sara Tendulkar? Star Cricketer Reveals The TRUTH

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has been making headlines for his much-talked-about dating life. The Gujarat Titans captain was previously rumoured to be dating Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar. His name has also been linked to Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Avneet Kaur over the past few years. Now, putting an end to all the speculation, the Indian batter has finally spoken about his love life.

Is Shubman Gill Committed?

Shubman Gill has a befitting reply for all the matchmakers. Speaking to Hollywood Reporter India, Gill opens up about his dating life

Shubman Gill reveals that he has been single for more than 2 years, He said, "I mean, I've been single for over three years, and so many speculations and rumours link me with different people. ''

Reacting to these link-ups, Gill called them 'ridiculous' and shared his thoughts, ''And sometimes, it's so ridiculous that I would have never even seen or met that person ever in my life. And I would be hearing rumours that why I'm with this person and this person where else I'd be like. ''

''There Is No Space In My Life'' - Shubman Gill

Talking about his busy life and declining all the rumours about his dating life Shubman Gill said, ''Star Like, I know I'm so focused on what I need to do in my professional career. There is no space in my life to be with someone like 300 days a year. We are on the road travelling somewhere. So there is hardly any time to be able to be with someone or invest, you know, the time to be with someone in a relationship. '' Gill told Hollywood Reporter India.

Shubman Gill On Marriage

Recenlty putting an end to his Marriage speculation Shubman Gill addressed marriage rumours during the GT vs KKR toss. In the viral Interview When asked about "You're looking good, wedding bells around the corner? Getting married soon?" Gill replied cheekily, "No, nothing like that."

Shubman Gill isn't just one of India's brightest cricketing talents he's also a constant buzz off the field. With a massive fan following, speculation around his personal life and questions about his dating life and wedding plans never seem to fade.