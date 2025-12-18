Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleIs Sobhita Dhulipala Pregnant & Set To Welcome First Child With Naga Chaitanya? Father-In-Law Nagarjuna Reacts
SOBHITA DHULIPALA

Is Sobhita Dhulipala Pregnant & Set To Welcome First Child With Naga Chaitanya? Father-In-Law Nagarjuna Reacts

Speculation about Sobhita Dhulipala's pregnancy started on social media, with many talking about baby arrival news.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 10:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Is Sobhita Dhulipala Pregnant & Set To Welcome First Child With Naga Chaitanya? Father-In-Law Nagarjuna ReactsPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The stunning couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently celebrated their first anniversary together. And now the buzz is strong that the duo is expecting their first child together but neither Sobhita nor Naga has reacted to the baby arrival rumour as yet. 

Is Sobhita Dhulipala Pregnant?

According to NDTV report, Naga's father and veteran actor Nagarjuna was asked whether there is any truth in him 'getting a promotion from father to grandfather' after which he initially laughed it off. Later, he told Suman TV, 'I'll let you know when the time is right.'

How Naga Chaitanya Met Sobhita Dhulipala

On Jagapathi Babu’s talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, Naga shared that Instagram brought him and Sobhita together. “We met on Instagram. I never imagined I would meet my partner there. I was familiar with her work. One day, when I posted about Shoyu (his cloud kitchen), she commented with an emoji. I began chatting with her, and soon after, we met," Chaitanya said.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad last December. 

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Anniversary

On December 4, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary together. Sobhita shared her wedding-themed reel featuring her and actor Naga Chaitanya, on her social media account. The actress captioned the post, writing, “The wind always blows homewards. Back in the Deccan and one trippy trip round the sun with the man I call husband, I feel anew. As though purified by fire. One year as Mrs!”

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple, however, announced their separation in 2021. Both Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, post-separation, moved ahead in their respective lives - personally and professionally.

For the uninitiated, Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a traditional ceremony at Isha Foundation's Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Live Tv

