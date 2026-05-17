Is Sreelela dating cricketer Tilak Varma? Here's what the reports say

Actor Sreeleela and cricketer Tilak Varma have recently become the subject of widespread speculation after rumours suggesting a possible relationship between the two began circulating online. The chatter, which spread across fan pages and gossip accounts, quickly gained traction despite the absence of any verified information.

Clarification from Sources Close to the Matter

Reports citing sources close to the developments have clarified to India Today that the rumours are completely untrue and have no factual basis. It has been stated that Sreeleela and Tilak Varma are not connected in any personal capacity and have neither met nor spoken to each other. The speculation has been firmly dismissed, with sources emphasising that the claims are entirely fabricated and should not be circulated without verification.

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How the Speculation Went Viral Online

The rumours appear to have originated from social media assumptions rather than any concrete interaction between the two. Several fan pages and gossip handles began linking them based on unrelated public appearances and coincidental timing of events.

Earlier unverified discussions suggested that the speculation gained momentum after both were seen separately at different public events within similar timeframes, including temple visits and cricket-related appearances. However, none of these instances has any confirmed connection or overlap between the actor and the cricketer.

As the posts were repeatedly shared and reshared, the narrative grew online despite a lack of credible evidence, eventually prompting clarification from sources.

Sreeleela’s Career and Recent Work

Sreeleela has steadily established herself in the Telugu film industry with a series of notable performances. She gained significant recognition with Bhagavanth Kesari, a film that went on to win Best Feature Film in Telugu at the 71st National Film Awards.

She was last seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh and continues to expand her lineup of upcoming projects, including her role in Dhanush 55. Over the years, she has built a strong presence in South Indian cinema, with a growing fan base across languages.

Tilak Varma’s Rise in Indian Cricket

Tilak Varma, a left-handed batter from Hyderabad, rose to prominence after making his debut for the Mumbai Indians in the 2022 Indian Premier League. His consistent performances and calm batting style have since earned him recognition as one of the promising young talents in Indian cricket.

He has continued to remain in the spotlight through domestic and franchise cricket performances, becoming a regular name in discussions around emerging players in Indian cricket.

No Official Link Between the Two

Despite the ongoing online buzz, there is no verified connection between Sreeleela and Tilak Varma.