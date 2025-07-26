Is Taylor Swift Engaged To NFL Star Travis Kelce? Swifties Sport Hidden Clue In Viral Post - WATCH

New Delhi: Travis Kelce's latest Instagram post has everyone talking. With a swoon-worthy offseason adventure dump featuring pop icon Taylor Swift, there's something else that has caught Swifties' eyes. The NFL star’s hard launch of his lady love includes subtle hints about a possible major announcement in their future. Fans are drooling and why not? Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are finally Instagram-official! From twinning in white to a snowy vacation, Travis’s latest post has it all. He captioned the post as, 'Had some adventures this offseason, kept it.'

Take A Look At The Post:

What Swifties Thinks About Travis Kelce's Latest Post ?

Taylor Swift’s hard launch on Travis Kelce's Instagram was an undeniable treat for Swifties, the singer’s loyal fanbasen into a full meltdown. The NFL star shared a series of snaps of his offseason advanture including twinning in white, a snowy getaway, quality time with friends and romantic dinner dates with Taylor. But what truly caught fans attention was a subtle yet telling detail, his phone's lock screen.

In one of the dinner date photos, where the duo is dressed in matching black outfits at a restaurant, eagle-eyed fans zoomed in on Kelce's phone. The lock screen featured unseen picture of the them, but one image in particular set off a wave of speculation is the wallpaper appeared to show Taylor flashing a ring on her left hand instantly igniting engagement rumors.

Social media exploded with reactions like, 'I thought his recent post was an engagement announcement at first!', 'One commented, 'Omg!!! is she engaged, is that why she’s showing her hand like that… omg omg!', and 'Boss lady… what are you wearing on that phone wallpaper?' Another fan gushed, 'His phone background being him and Taylor lockscreen? Are you kidding me?' and one even called it 'The best hard launch Instagram has ever seen.'

Although Swift, 35, has made multiple appearances with Kelce, and both spoken publicly about their relationship, the superstar singer has never been featured in a post on Kelce's Instagram.since the two began dating in September 2023.

As of now, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has confirmed that they're engaged.

Taylor Swift Gets 13 New Wax Statues

Madame Tussauds has unveiled 13 new wax figures of pop icon Taylor Swift, marking its most ambitious project in 250 years. Inspired by her Eras Tour outfits, the figures will be displayed across 13 cities on four continents which are Las Vegas, Orlando, Nashville, New York, Hollywood, Budapest, London, Blackpool, Amsterdam, Berlin, Shanghai, Sydney, and Hong Kong. The project took 40 artists over 14 months to complete. Swift’s first wax figure debuted in 2010.