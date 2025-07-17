Is The Annabelle Curse Real? Paranormal Investigator Dies While Touring With 'Haunted' Doll

New Delhi: Dan Rivera, a 54-year-old paranormal investigator and U.S. Army veteran, died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday night while touring with the infamous Annabelle doll, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) released a statement mourning the loss of their longtime colleague and friend.

“With heavy hearts, we share the sudden and heartbreaking loss of our dear friend and colleague, Dan Rivera,” the press release read. “Dan was not only a vital part of our team for over a decade, but also a deeply compassionate, loyal, and dedicated friend."

Rivera, who served in the U.S. Army, was closely associated with Lorraine Warren. He worked alongside Lorraine Warren during her declining health, providing steady support and remaining a constant presence at NESPR events such as An Evening with Annabelle.

Known for his integrity, creativity, and generosity, Rivera’s passion for the paranormal was driven by a desire to educate and help others, whether through social media, conventions, or investigations that brought comfort to local families.

“Dan’s strong faith was a guiding light in his life,” the NESPR statement said. “He never wavered in his belief in God and often spoke about the spiritual side of the work we do. We find comfort in knowing that he is now at peace, reunited with loved ones who have gone before him.”

Rivera was also a devoted family man, remembered as a loving husband, brother, and son. Out of respect for his family, NESPR has requested privacy during this difficult time.

The society added that while the future of NESPR remains uncertain without Rivera, they remain committed to continuing the mission he passionately upheld, "We are eternally grateful that Dan worked so hard to continue the mission we believe in—bringing people hope, knowledge, and healing through the memory of Ed & Lorraine Warren. We will carry his spirit with us in everything we do."

Who is Dan Rivera?

Dan Rivera was notably featured as a paranormal investigator on the Travel Channel’s Most Haunted Places and served as a producer for Netflix’s 28 Days Haunted. At the time of his death, he was touring the United States with NESPR members, showcasing the 'allegedly demonic' Annabelle doll.

Annabelle’s Haunting Legacy

The Annabelle doll has been linked to a series of hauntings dating back to the 1970s after being gifted to a Connecticut nursing student named Donna. Ed and Lorraine Warren, famous paranormal investigators, claimed the doll exhibited disturbing behaviour such as moving its own arms, following people, and even causing physical harm, including stabbing a police officer and contributing to a car crash involving a priest.

The Warrens asserted that the doll was possessed by a demonic spirit, believed to be the ghost of a deceased six-year-old girl named Annabelle. The doll was subsequently placed in the Warrens’ museum in Connecticut.