close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zendaya

Is Zendaya dating her 'Euphoria' co-star Jacob Elordi?

Actress Zendaya has sparked rumours that she is dating her "Euphoria" co-star Jacob Elordi after she was spotted enjoying a vacation in Greece with him.

Is Zendaya dating her &#039;Euphoria&#039; co-star Jacob Elordi?

Los Angeles: Actress Zendaya has sparked rumours that she is dating her "Euphoria" co-star Jacob Elordi after she was spotted enjoying a vacation in Greece with him.

Zendaya and Elordi can be seen walking side-by-side as they toured the Acropolis of Athens in a photograph posted on Instagram by a fan, reports usmagazine.com. 

Zendaya, who was previously linked to her "Spider-Man: Far From Home" co-star Tom Holland, was dressed casually in a white cropped T-shirt and jeans, while Elordi wore a matching ensemble.

According to an eyewitness, the duo "looked like they were getting a little cozy. At one point, they were walking with each other and being a little flirty".

The actors were also seen posing in front of similar backdrops in other shots taken by fans.

Zendaya's friend Darnell Appling and stylist Law Roach have also accompanied the pair on the getaway. It seems that the trip is a part of the celebration of the actress' birthday on September 1.

Tags:
ZendayaJacob Elordi
Next
Story

Alia Bhatt turns a pretty bride for an ad shoot—See pics

Must Watch

PT16M49S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 31st August, 2019