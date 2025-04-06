Isha Koppikar Seeks Divine Blessings At Vaishno Devi Temple, Bawe Mata Mandir In Jammu

Jammu: Actress Isha Koppikar visited Mata Vaishno Devi Temple to offer her prayers to Goddess Vaishno Devi on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The 'Don' actress wished her fans 'Happy Navmi' on the occasion. She called herself fortunate to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple on the auspicious last day of Navaratri.

While talking to ANI, actress Koppikar said, "We are very fortunate to come visit this place on the day of Navami during Navratri. The blessings from Vaishno Devi to all of you. Jai Mata"

For the holy visit, the actress was seen wearing a pink cloth and sunglasses. She complimented her outfit with beautiful circular earrings. Devotees arrived in large numbers at the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Navami, the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri.

The arrangements for the visitors were also top-notch at the Vaishno Devi Temple. The temple's Shrine Board also introduced a smart locker system during the Navratri period, which received positive feedback.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg, said the board said that over 50,000 devotees benefitted from the langar services in nine days and that cleanliness was also prioritised during the festivities.

Speaking to ANI, CEO Garg said, "The board always tries to provide better facilities to the devotees. This time, we started a smart locker system, and we received good feedback..."

"Over the past nine days, more than 50,000 devotees have benefitted from the 'langar' services. The decorations along the pilgrimage route, combined with the cleanliness drive organised by the board, were well-received and contributed to a truly rewarding experience," he said.

Ram Navmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad.