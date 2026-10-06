Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Isha Rikhi visits Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain amid eviction from Bigg Boss 20 | WATCH

Bigg Boss 20 ex-contestant Isha Rikhi sought blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain following her journey on the reality show.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
Isha Rikhi visits Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain amid eviction from Bigg Boss 20 | WATCH
Image Credit: @viral bhayani/Instagram/@Isha Rikhi/Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘We will destroy them, no one will be spared’: Rahul Gandhi escalates war over CEC Gyanesh Kumar after police detain Opposition leaders
2
3
4
5