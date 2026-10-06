Isha Rikhi visits Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain amid eviction from Bigg Boss 20 | WATCH

Actress Isha Rikhi, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 20, embarked on a spiritual journey to the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain to seek blessings. Starting a new chapter after her three-week stint on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, the actor shared glimpses of her visit to express gratitude and find peace.
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Shortly after her pilgrimage, Isha addressed her fans on social media for the first time since her exit on Weekend Ka Vaar, offering a heartfelt reflection on her journey inside the house.
Seeking divine grace following her reality show journey, Isha visited the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Dressed in traditional attire, she offered prayers at the sacred shrine. Fans praised her peaceful and spiritual approach to starting anew after an intense few weeks in the limelight.
Taking to Instagram, Isha posted an extensive note reflecting on the emotional roller-coaster she experienced inside the house and thanked her supporters.
"Three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house—three weeks of so many emotions, experiences, challenges, laughter, tears, and memories I'll carry with me forever. Coming back has made me realise just how much your love and support mean to me," she wrote.
Acknowledging the difficulties of the format, she admitted to struggling with emotional breakdowns and self-expression. "The last few weeks were not easy for me. I had my emotional breakdowns, moments where I struggled to express myself, and moments where I probably didn't come across the way I wanted to. I know I may have disappointed some of you, and if I did, I'm genuinely sorry," Isha added, viewing the stint as a major learning experience.
Isha’s stint on Bigg Boss 20 unfolded alongside heightened media attention surrounding her personal life. The actress had previously made headlines over her relationship with Punjabi rapper and singer Badshah. The couple, who confirmed their marriage in June 2026 after months of speculation, announced their separation in August 2026.
Moving past both personal and professional challenges, Isha reaffirmed her commitment to taking the experience in stride and growing from it as she steps into her next phase.
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