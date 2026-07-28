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Isha Rikhi's cryptic post about husband Badshah sparks backlash, divides social media

Actress Isha Rikhi has come under fire after sharing a cryptic note about her husband, rapper Badshah, in which she spoke of choosing "silence" out of fear. While many social media users questioned the timing of her statement, others praised her for speaking up and showing courage.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 12:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
Isha Rikhi's cryptic post about husband Badshah sparks backlash, divides social media
Image Credit: Isha Rikhi, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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