Another user commented, “Just because a man chooses silence out of respect doesn't mean you get a free pass to defame him shame on u bhaiiiii.” A third netizen commented, “So after all these years of marriage you suddenly remembered you have a husband funny how there wasn’t a single post when you got married on your social media.” One of the comments read, “Don’t come here for sympathy and to defame him,,, its ur personl life keep it personal.”