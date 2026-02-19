Advertisement
ISHAAN KHATTER

Ishaan Khatter continues to win critical acclaim for Homebound, shares gratitude on social media

Ishaan Khatter has received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the 2025 film Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 10:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ishaan Khatter continues to win critical acclaim for Homebound, shares gratitude on social media(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor Ishaan Khatter has been honoured with the Best Actor (Jury’s Choice) award for his performance in Homebound, earning widespread praise for his restrained and emotionally nuanced portrayal.

Khatter shared glimpses from the award ceremony on his social media handle, expressing gratitude for the recognition. Posting pictures from the evening, he wrote, “Going under redevelopment.. (Like the rest of the city) A night of multiple celebrations for Homebound. Gratitude for Best Actor Jury for Homebound @iconicgoldaward and @hollywoodreporterindia Honours for Homebound.”

The Jury’s Choice award highlights a performance that relies more on emotional depth than spectacle. Homebound is a film that unfolds gradually, demanding patience from viewers, and Khatter’s controlled acting style complements its tone. Rather than dominating the narrative, the actor allows the character’s inner struggles to surface naturally, drawing appreciation from both critics and audiences.

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

About Homebound

Homebound tells the story of Shoaib and Chandan as they navigate their lives in a haunting yet tender tale of two young men from the lower middle class. One struggles with his caste identity, while the other endures discrimination based on faith. Despite their differences, both share the same dream: to wear the police uniform not merely for survival, but for dignity.

The film, loosely adapted from Basharat Peer’s 2020 New York Times essay about migrant workers walking hundreds of miles during the lockdown, serves as a mirror to how the marginalised are left without a safety net.

“Homebound doesn’t indulge in melodrama or noise. Its strength lies in realism. It doesn’t feel like a ‘message film,’ but rather a lived reality, rendered with nuance. When the lights come back on, you don’t just leave the theatre. You sit in silence. Around you, people are crying softly, lost in thought, grappling with the hard truths the film has laid bare,” Zee News wrote in its review.

Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese has also contributed to the film as an executive producer.

