Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Ishaan Khatter's 'Jai Jesus, Shree Allah, Holy Spirit Di Fateh' reply to fan when asked about his religion goes viral!

Ishaan Khatter's 'Jai Jesus, Shree Allah, Holy Spirit Di Fateh' reply to fan when asked about his religion goes viral!

Ishaan Khatter was recently seen in Neeraj Ghaywan's in Homebound, along with Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 12:45 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
Ishaan Khatter's 'Jai Jesus, Shree Allah, Holy Spirit Di Fateh' reply to fan when asked about his religion goes viral!
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: File Photo

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ishaan Khatter's 'Jai Jesus, Shree Allah' reply to fan goes viral!
Ishaan Khatter4 min ago
2
NEET controversy4 min ago
3
Dr Anthony Fauci21 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 202628 min ago
5
Auto news40 min ago