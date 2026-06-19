/Ishaan Khatter's 'Jai Jesus, Shree Allah, Holy Spirit Di Fateh' reply to fan when asked about his religion goes viral!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter recently held an Instagram AMA (ask me anything) session on social media and got some crazy questions from fans. However, amid all, one of his replies on the religion he follows hit viral button.
A fan asked Ishaan Khatter about his religion asking: "Your religion mean iam getting confuse." The dancing star did not give him a direct answer but his quirky response caught eveyrone's attention online. Ishaan wrote, "Jai Jesus, Shree Allah, Holy Spirit Di Fateh," and followed it up with, “Nature, kindness, humanity, creation.”
His epic response clearly hints at the inclusivity and secular belief on all religions and peaceful co-existence of all.
He is the son of actress Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar. Ishaan made his first screen appearance as a child in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, which starred his half-brother Shahid Kapoor. He got his leading role in Majid Majidi's drama Beyond the Clouds (2017).
Ishaan Khatter studied at Jamnabai Narsee School and Billabong High International School, Juhu in Mumbai. He also studied dance at Shiamak Davar's academy.
He was recently seen in Neeraj Ghaywan's in Homebound, along with Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa. The film was premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The film received a nine-minute standing ovation at its debut screening. Following its Cannes success, the film was selected for the Gala Presentations section at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.
Ishaan was recently conferred with an honorary membership of the 45 Cavalry of the Indian Armoured Corps for his portrayal of a 45 Cavalry officer in 'Pippa' and his respect for the regiment's ethos. The honour comes amid a significant phase in Ishaan's career, with the actor earning appreciation for projects such as Homebound and The Royals. He was also recently featured on the Gold House Gold 100 list, becoming the only Indian male actor to make it to this year's lineup.
In 2025, he was featured in Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 list.
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