Ishita Dutta And Vatsal Sheth Welcome Baby Girl, Share Good News On Social Media

New Delhi: Bollywood actor couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are blessed with a baby girl. They announced the arrival of their second child on Tuesday night (June 10). The actress shared a post with a complete family photo where Ishita can be seen cradling the newborn in her arms, with a heart emoji covering her face.

Ishita wrote in the caption, “From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl”.

Many of celeb friendes and fans throned her comment section with congratulatory messages. Bobby Deol, Seema Sajdeh, Rakul Preet Singh, Ridhima Pandit, Suniel Shetty and Helly Shah among others wished the couple of the good news.

The couple got married on November 28, 2017, in Mumbai and welcomed their first child, son Vaayu on July 20, 2023.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Vatsal said, “As parents, we have discussed how to go about it as the second pregnancy will surely be quite different from the first. As a father, I will take care of my son and my wife, who needs special attention. Both of us have decided that once the baby arrives, I will take care of Vayu, and Ishita will be with our new angel”.

Ishita was last seen in the thriller film ‘Drishyam 2’ alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film was a blockbuster.

Vatsal, on the other hand, was seen in the Pan-India film ‘Adipurush’ alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. He also featured in Aachari Baa, a family drama film directed by Hardik Gajjar and produced by Jio Studios in association with Hardik Gajjar Films and Backbencher Pictures. The film stars Neena Gupta, Kabir Bedi, and Vatsal Sheth, and it premiered on the streaming platform JioHotstar on 14 March 2025.