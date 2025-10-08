Ismail Darbar Calls Out Sanjay Leela Bhansali Over 'Heeramandi' Music Credit Row, Says 'He And I Have 100 % Fallout...Even If He Offers Rs 100 Cr, Will Never Work...'

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and veteran music composer Ismail Darbar's collaborations in the past have been iconic and timeless. However, looks like there has been a fallout between the two legends and they might never join forces again. Ismail Darbar recently broken his silence on broken bond with Bhansali in his latest interview with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel.

Ismail Darbar-Sanjay Leela Bhansali Fallout

For the uninitiated, a media article calling Darbar's music as the 'backbone' of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar led to the fiasco. The report praised the stars and performances but it mentioned music as the show's high point which made Bhansali fume and allegedly believed that Ismail Darbar had planted the story.

Reacting to the controversy, Ismail Darbar said, “I said, ‘Look, if I have to break the news, I won’t be scared of you; I’ll say it outright that yes, I said it…’ I still don’t know who that man was, but he put that news out and Sanjay found out. He called me into his office and asked, ‘Ismail, how could you say that?’ After that he said, ‘Alright, let it go.’ After that I understood that ‘let it go’ really meant that sooner or later he would put me in a position where I would leave Heeramandi myself. I left before that could happen.”

Ismail Darbar On Working With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

On Bhansali trying to call him back for Heeramandi, Ismail Darbar said, "Why would he? He understood – when the backbone is Ismail Darbar: I was the backbone in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam… I was the backbone in Devdas too. I’m not the one saying this – his PR said it, it was on the front pages. So I had seen his ego. Fear had crept in that I work so hard and he takes the credit."

Darbar stated that as of today he and Bhansali have had a 100% fallout. "Today, if Sanjay comes and says to me, ‘Please do the music for my film, I’ll give you ₹100 crore,’ I’ll tell him, ‘Pehli fursat mein chale jaa yahan se'", he quipped.

On Working With Other Filmmakers

The music composer also shared how he tried to contact many top filmmakers 15 years ago but none responded. “I called and messaged Karan Johar. I also phoned Aditya Chopra. But after a while, I realised there was no point. I can say their response wasn’t even worthy of a reply… they didn’t even consider me worth responding to. Whoever needs someone like me will surely come; those who don’t, won’t," he said.