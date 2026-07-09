/'It feels unreal': Harshul Kaul on how Vedang Raina has made the Kashmiri Pandit Community proud

“My experience of working with Vedang was truly a dream come true. Coming from a Kashmiri family, I had seen his journey being celebrated by so many people around me. After The Archies and then Jigra, I remember hearing his name in conversations everywhere and feeling proud seeing someone from the Kashmiri Pandits community achieving so much at such a young age. Never in my dreams did I imagine that just a year and a half later I would be standing beside him, sharing the screen with him and playing his best friend in my very first film. Even today when I think about it, it feels unreal.”