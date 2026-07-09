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'It feels unreal': Harshul Kaul on how Vedang Raina has made the Kashmiri Pandit Community proud

Actor Harshul Kaul who made his debut in ‘Main Wapas Aaunga,' has opened up about his admiration for Vedang Raina. Harshul shared that Vedang’s journey has become a proud moment for the community and has inspired many.

Source:IANS
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 05:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
'It feels unreal': Harshul Kaul on how Vedang Raina has made the Kashmiri Pandit Community proud

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'It feels unreal': Harshul Kaul on how Vedang Raina has made the Kashmiri Pandit Community proud
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