Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3052823https://zeenews.india.com/people/it-felt-like-devi-arrived-with-the-rain-tamannaah-bhatia-shares-divine-experience-during-special-puja-at-home-3052823.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople'It felt like Devi arrived with the rain': Tamannaah Bhatia shares divine experience during special puja at home
TAMANNAAH BHATIA

'It felt like Devi arrived with the rain': Tamannaah Bhatia shares divine experience during special puja at home

Tamannaah spiritual post: Tamannaah Bhatia has shared a deeply personal and spiritual experience from the Linga Bhairavi Devi Punya Puja held at her home. The actress revealed how an unexpected spell of rain transformed the atmosphere, making her feel as though Devi herself had arrived to bless the occasion.

|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 08:05 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Tamannaah said Mumbai's scorching heat vanished after an unexpected morning rain before the puja at her home
  • The actress felt that Devi had arrived along with the rain.
  • She described the post-puja atmosphere as spiritually charged, filled with devotion, joy, and togetherness.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'It felt like Devi arrived with the rain': Tamannaah Bhatia shares divine experience during special puja at homePic Credit: Tamannaah Bhatia, Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia revealed how the universe prepared for the arrival of Devi at her home. In her latest post, Tamannaah shared that while she was worried about the heat in Mumbai ahead of the Linga Bhairavi Devi Punya Puja at her house, she was pleasantly surprised to see that it had rained, completely switching the weather.

The 'Baahubali' actress revealed that she felt that Devi had arrived to bless her home, along with the rain. Putting her experience into words, she wrote on the photo-sharing app, "For days, Mumbai had been unbearably hot. One of the things we quietly worried about was how everyone would sit through the puja, how we would make the day comfortable for those who had come. Then, at dawn, I woke up and looked outside my window. The trees were swaying. The flowers were drenched in rain. The wind had arrived. The heat that had hung over the city for days had simply disappeared. And standing there, looking out at that unexpected morning, I remember feeling that something had already begun long before the first lamp was lit. The puja happened hours later. But in some ways, it felt like Devi had arrived at home with the rain. (sic)."

The 'F3' actress went ahead and described how the atmosphere felt divine even after everyone had left.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Everyone had left. The chants had faded. The puja was complete. Yet I found myself sitting beside Devi, not wanting the day to end. There was still so much life in the space. The energy of a home that had spent the day in prayer, celebration, laughter, devotion, and togetherness. It felt as though something beautiful was still lingering in the air, refusing to leave," she shared.

ALSO READ | Sambhavna Seth welcomes twins via surrogacy after 10-year IVF struggle; shares emotional hospital photos

"What made the day even more special was sharing it with family, loved ones, and everyone who gathered under one roof. I’ve always felt that when a spiritual process is brought into a home, it touches not just those who organize it, but everyone who walks through the door. It creates a moment to pause, connect, and experience life a little more deeply", added Tamannaah. 

ALSO READ | Governor: Manoj Bajpayee reveals he was 'very bad at Economics,' had to learn basics to play an RBI Governor

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Wireless earbuds
Best TWS Earbuds On Amazon For Clear Sound And All Day Comfort
Auto news
Need to reduce fossil fuel imports through alternative fuels: Nitin Gadkari
Pakistan
Pakistan suffers $1.4 billion economic hit amid geopolitical tensions: Report
India's energy imports
Inside India’s Rs 37,500cr bet to break the 75-Year import curse | Explained
Auto news
Govt to roll out up to 5,000 E85 fuel stations by 2027: Hardeep Puri
Auto news
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R flex fuel unveiled: Check features, specs and more
Auto news
Small price, big features: 5 best high ground clearance cars for rainy days
Players SRH may release
From Liam Livingstone to Harshal Patel: 5 players SRH may release
Mamata Banerjee
Explained: Why BJP may be quietly rooting for the TMC's survival?
Power Bank
Power Banks On Amazon For Fast Charging And Reliable Backup