‘It’s A Coolie Holiday!’ Tamil Nadu Firm Gives August 14 Off For Rajinikanth Film Release

New Delhi: Rajinikanth is one of the biggest superstars of India and his fans are eagerly awaiting his next release, Coolie.

The movie hit theatres on August 14 and fans can't keep calm. In a rare move that is now surfacing on social media, a corporate organisation has officially declared a holiday for its employees on the day of the film's release.

A notice from the company making the rounds on social media reads, “On account of the release of SUPER STAR RAJINI’S movie COOLIE we have decided to declare holiday on 14th August 2025 in efforts to avoid piled-up leave requests to the HR department. We are going to celebrate the festival of 50th year of Rajinism by donating food to orphanages and old-age homes, distributing sweets to the public, and supporting anti-piracy efforts by providing free tickets for Coolie to UNO Aqua employees."

As usual Holiday being declared for offices as COOLIE releasing pic.twitter.com/pj54B8uqA2 — Hello (@RockinggRAJINI) August 9, 2025

The notice also states that the holiday applies to all branches, including Chennai, Bangalore, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Chengalpattu, Mattuthavani, and Arapalayam.

Coolie Advance Booking

Coolie is expected to roar at the box office, with its release coinciding with Rajinikanth’s 50th year in cinema. The excitement among fans is at an all-time high. Made on a budget of Rs 375 crore, and according to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers have already earned Rs 250 crore from the sale of its international, digital, music, and satellite rights.

According to Sacnilk, Coolie has so far collected Rs 5.55 crore in advance ticket sales (excluding block seats), and with block seats factored in, the number soars to Rs 10.27 crore domestically.

With overseas advance sales already crossing Rs 37 crore, the stage is set for a thunderous Rs 100-crore-plus worldwide opening. Industry analysts believe Coolie could deliver one of the biggest first-day hauls in Indian cinema history. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featuring Rajinikanth in a larger-than-life avatar, the film promises to be a mass entertainer packed with action, drama, and fan-service moments that will have theatres roaring.