'It’s Been A Tough Year For Us..': Kareena Kapoor Wishes Sister Karisma On 51st Birthday With Emotional Note

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor wished her sister Karisma Kapoor a heartfelt happy birthday through an emotional Instagram post. Calling her the "strongest and the bestest girl in the universe," Kareena’s message captured their deep bond.

Alongside the note, Kareena shared a photo of Karisma and Saif Ali Khan, writing, “This is my most favourite picture of you both.” She also acknowledged that the past year had been particularly difficult for them.

Her caption read: "To the strongest and the bestest girl in the universe…

It’s been a tough year for us…

but you know what…

as they say tough times don’t last…

the toughest sisters do…

To my sister, my mother, my best friend…

Happy birthday, my Lolo."

Fans and celebrities alike flooded the comments with warm wishes.

Malaika Arora wrote: “Love u Lolo.”

Sonam Kapoor commented: “Happy birthday Lolo. We love you.”

Bhumi Pednekar simply wished her a “Happy Birthday.”

Karisma Kapoor’s 51st birthday comes just days after a personal tragedy. On June 13, her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passed away while playing a polo match in the United Kingdom. He was 53. Karisma was seen comforting her children, Samaira and Kiaan, as they attended the prayer meeting for the former chairman of Sona Comstar, held on June 22 at Delhi’s Taj Palace Hotel. Kareena and Saif also joined her there.

Kareena’s mention of “a tough year” may also refer to the shocking incident earlier this year when Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during a burglary attempt at their Mumbai residence. He underwent multiple surgeries for serious injuries near his spine and neck. Following the attack, security at their home was significantly heightened.

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in the 2024 action film Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film, based on a story by Kshitij Patwardhan, stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role and features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Dayanand Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth installment in Shetty’s Cop Universe franchise.