It’s Official? Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna To Tie Knot In 2026: Reports

New Delhi: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly taking their relationship to the next level and have gotten engaged. Multiple media reports state that the couple’s wedding is set for February 2026. As per reports, the duo plans to tie the knot in a private ceremony attended only by close family and friends.

According to India Today, the couple has decided not to officially announce their wedding plans or confirm their engagement publicly.

Rashmika’s Instagram Post

Rashmika recently shared a Dussehra post on Instagram that sparked speculation about her engagement. The actor was seen wearing a beautiful traditional saree and sporting a tilak on her forehead.

Wishing her fans on the festive occasion, the Thamma actress wrote, “Happy Dussehra my loves… This year, I’m feeling extra grateful because of all the love you’ve been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song… Your messages, your excitement, your constant support, you make every moment bigger and happier for me. And I can’t wait to see you all super sooooon during the promotions…(sic).”

The post was flooded with congratulatory messages. While the couple has never officially confirmed their relationship, they have been rumoured to be dating for a long time. The duo has often been spotted vacationing together.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumored to be in a relationship since 2018.

Vijay and Rashmika have also shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The duo were recently spotted at the 43rd India Day Parade in New York. They also made their presence felt at the event titled 'Bharat Beyond Borders'.

On the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in director Aditya Sarpotdar’s horror-comedy Thamma, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and others in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release on October 21, 2025. The actress has also wrapped up Cocktail 2 alongside Kriti Sanon.

Vijay was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Telugu spy action-thriller Kingdom (2025).