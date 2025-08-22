'It’s Time to Rise': Dhanashree Verma Hints At New Beginnings After Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal

New Delhi: One of the most talked-about divorces of this year was that of dancer and social media star Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Recently, Dhanashree broke her silence on the painful phase of her life, sharing her thoughts in an emotional interview and now hinting at a fresh start.

On social media, she posted a cryptic quote: “It’s time to rise. A new chapter begins now,” which has left fans curious about what lies ahead for her.

Many speculated that the post might be connected to her rumored appearance on Amazon MX Player’s upcoming unscripted reality show Rise & Fall, hosted by Shark Tank fame entrepreneur Ashneer Grover.

Dhanashree Verma’s Emotional Interview

In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Dhanashree opened up about her personal life, addressing the end of her five-year marriage and even recalling the moment Chahal walked out of court wearing a T-shirt that read “Be your own sugar daddy.”

Reacting to rumors of her marriage being “fake,” she said: “There is a reason why we say ‘personal life’, it has to be private. And look, a coin has two sides. Taali ek haath se to bajti nahi (you can’t clap with one hand). Just because I am not speaking doesn’t give anyone the right to take advantage of that. It’s not correct. It shouldn’t happen to anybody.”

Speaking about the court verdict, she recalled: “It was very emotional for me and my family. Even though you’re mentally prepared, when the moment actually comes, it hits hard. I literally started crying in front of everyone. I cannot even express what I was feeling at that point of time.”

Dhanashree admitted how difficult the process was: “I left from the back gate because I couldn’t face the cameras. I was in a simple T-shirt and jeans, just trying to process everything. My best friend was with me, and we were still struggling to catch our breath. It was such a shaky moment, especially when you know people will only blame you.”

When asked if she would ever share her side of the story, she said: “If you want to achieve great things, you don’t have to keep addressing it. I do have a lot to say, but do I want to delve into it? No. Do I wish to, maybe in the future? Perhaps.”

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal’s Divorce

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra officially parted ways after living separately for 18 months. Several reports suggested that the cricketer paid Rs 4.75 crore as alimony.

The couple had jointly filed a petition before the High Court seeking a waiver of the mandatory cooling-off period, and the divorce was granted by mutual consent.