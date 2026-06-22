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'It was not a choice of mine': Vijay Deverakonda reveals how theatre changed his life and career

Vijay Deverakonda has opened up about the pivotal role theatre played in shaping his journey as an actor. Reflecting on his early struggles, the star revealed how every opportunity mattered as he worked to hone his craft and find his true calling.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 04:19 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
'It was not a choice of mine': Vijay Deverakonda reveals how theatre changed his life and career
Image Credit: Vijay Deverakonda, Instagram

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